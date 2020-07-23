Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

Shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.05. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 67,652 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 117.37% and a negative net margin of 228.04%.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

