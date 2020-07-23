Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC opened at $115.51 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.