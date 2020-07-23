Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.84. 1,616,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $313.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,394 shares of company stock valued at $262,005,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.