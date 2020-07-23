Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $287,000. Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 939,055 shares of company stock worth $283,418,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.22. 144,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.15 and a 200-day moving average of $291.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $314.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.