Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 5.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 125,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,018,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,394 shares of company stock valued at $262,005,387. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.81. 93,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $314.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

