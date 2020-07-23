Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $360.00 at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price upped by Barclays from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.43.

NYSE MA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.86. The stock had a trading volume of 92,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.15 and its 200 day moving average is $291.46. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total transaction of $21,413,306.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 939,055 shares of company stock valued at $283,418,693 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $4,893,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 27.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

