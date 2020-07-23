Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.73.

MPW stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 72,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

