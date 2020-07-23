MedicCoin Market Capitalization Tops $15,640.02 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. MedicCoin has a market cap of $15,640.02 and approximately $6.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 181.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

