Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 670 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,823. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.69. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. FIX initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

