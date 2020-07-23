Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Intellicheck comprises approximately 2.1% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Intellicheck as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Intellicheck from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of IDN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,901. Intellicheck Inc has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

