Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,015 Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kimball International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kimball International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 550,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Kimball International by 8.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kimball International by 92.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kimball International by 46.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Kimball International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBAL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 4,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kimball International Inc has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 5.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBAL shares. Sidoti started coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

