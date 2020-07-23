Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Sterling Construction makes up about 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,035. The company has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $296.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger A. Cregg purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $47,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

