Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,761 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Misonix worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSON. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Misonix during the second quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Misonix by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Misonix in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Misonix by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 238,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,737 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Misonix during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSON traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $241.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.91. Misonix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 19.18%.

MSON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Misonix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Misonix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Misonix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

