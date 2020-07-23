Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 650,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $7,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4,164.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 254,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $8,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,587 shares of company stock valued at $24,615,284. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSTL traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,758. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.20 million and a PE ratio of -47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

