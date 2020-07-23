Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $176,000 Holdings in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 71.4% in the first quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 25,581,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655,012 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,520,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 251,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 682,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 10,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Talos Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

