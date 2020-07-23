Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $265,000 Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

ANIP stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. 1,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.59 and a beta of 1.53.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

