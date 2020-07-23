Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Technical Institute worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,509 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $222,799.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,307.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $292,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,216 shares of company stock worth $1,539,861 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,769. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $248.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

