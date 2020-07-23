Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.03 million, a P/E ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 2.97. Vericel Corp has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

