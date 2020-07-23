Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Position in TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. TFF Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TFFP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,073. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFFP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

