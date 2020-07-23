Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. QuinStreet comprises approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of QuinStreet worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in QuinStreet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 96,048 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QuinStreet by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 4,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. QuinStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $594.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 25,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,499 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $129,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $1,027,441. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.