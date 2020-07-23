Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $382,000 Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Aldeyra Therapeutics makes up about 1.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

ALDX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 21,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,326. The firm has a market cap of $193.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.11. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

