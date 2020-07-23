Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $423,000 Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Flexion Therapeutics makes up about 2.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of FLXN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,456. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $498.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 175.76%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

