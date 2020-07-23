Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $242,000 in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Shotspotter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 695.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shotspotter by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shotspotter by 59.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSTI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,948. The stock has a market cap of $269.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. Shotspotter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

