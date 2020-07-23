Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DSP Group by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DSP Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DSP Group news, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,399,073.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,612.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $308,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,404 shares of company stock worth $2,209,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.94. 3,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,580. The company has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a P/E ratio of -146.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.88. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.11.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. On average, analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

