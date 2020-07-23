Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,262 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $689.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

