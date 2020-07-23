Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Investors Title at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Investors Title during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $96.45 and a 1-year high of $182.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $237.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

