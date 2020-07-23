Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,875 FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 165.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,511. The firm has a market cap of $809.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. FB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 9,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $200,026.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Carpenter III purchased 4,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,487.68. Insiders have bought a total of 72,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,925 in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.