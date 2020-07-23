Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,425,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,442,000 after acquiring an additional 978,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at $19,690,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at $9,070,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at $3,620,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1,294.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 97,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.24. 5,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,799. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BioTelemetry Inc has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEAT. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

