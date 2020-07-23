Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,141 Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. i3 Verticals comprises about 1.7% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.64 million, a P/E ratio of -188.12, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45. i3 Verticals Inc has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIIV. BTIG Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

