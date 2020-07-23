Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NSSC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,829. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $439.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $827,872.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,671.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,006. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.