Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 597 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions comprises approximately 1.9% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of BioLife Solutions worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $10,450,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,536,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $3,067,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,684,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 82.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,090. The company has a market capitalization of $654.57 million, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $443,366.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,065,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,618,224 and have sold 974,781 shares valued at $14,709,657. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

