Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 917 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Johnson Outdoors makes up 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,632,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,368,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $921.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $163.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.46 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

