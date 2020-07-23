Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,197,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,654. The stock has a market cap of $570.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.09. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

INN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

