Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in SkyWest by 33.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 962.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 8,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,497. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKYW. Sidoti upped their price objective on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

