Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes $343,000 Position in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,037 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Reliant Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Reliant Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 283.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 88,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth $136,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,640,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $246.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, Director William Lawson Mabry bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,516. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

