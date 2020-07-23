metalCORP (CVE:MTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.04

metalCORP Limited (CVE:MTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 252000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

About metalCORP (CVE:MTC)

MetalCorp Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwestern Ontario region of Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, molybdenum, rhenium, platinum, diamond, and base metals. The company has 100% interests in the Hemlo East property, Black Bear Gold property, Big Lake property, Greater North Rock property, Pickle Lake (Gold) property, and River Gold (Gold) and Moly (Molybdenum) property.

