M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 565,316 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $179,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.81. 179,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $145.92. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Longbow Research upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

