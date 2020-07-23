M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 34.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,568 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.11. 70,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

