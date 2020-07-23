M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,807 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $50,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $6.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $946.38. The company had a trading volume of 58,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,956. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $889.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.58. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -831.00 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,074.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.93.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

