M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 51,826 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,826 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

