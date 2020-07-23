Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Reduced by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.21. 25,275,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,778,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

