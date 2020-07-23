Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Down 8.5%

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.69, 37,538 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,193,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

