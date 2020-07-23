Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Gap Up to $2.03

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.03. Millendo Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 74,049 shares traded.

MLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.

The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLND. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 508,787 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 528,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

