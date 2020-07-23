Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Gap Up to $2.03

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.03. Millendo Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 74,049 shares traded.
MLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.
The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLND. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 508,787 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 528,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
