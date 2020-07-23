Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) has been assigned a C$4.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 73.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Mogo Finance Technology from C$7.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Mogo Finance Technology from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology stock traded up C$0.42 on Thursday, reaching C$2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 270,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.06. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1 year low of C$0.79 and a 1 year high of C$4.90.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

