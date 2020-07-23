Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Trading Up 2.9%

Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $7.10, approximately 20,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 79,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

In related news, CRO Bari A. Harlam bought 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,287.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Petersen bought 10,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,955.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,450 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NYSE:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.