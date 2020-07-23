Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.07. 280,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

