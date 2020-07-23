Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.18. 4,085,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,884. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

