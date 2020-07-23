Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP trimmed its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Msci were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Msci by 11.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 21.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $388.47. 8,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.94. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $394.10.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

