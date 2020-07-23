MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,370 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 5.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $667,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,261,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.41. 33,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,654. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $225.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

