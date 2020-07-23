Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$10.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.50.
Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.66. 557,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,204. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.97.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.