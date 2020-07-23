Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$10.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.50.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.66. 557,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,204. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.97.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

